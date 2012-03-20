KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Malaysia's MMC Corp Bhd
and Gamuda Bhd consortium has won the
tunneling package for the country's mass railway project, with a
bid of 8.2 billion ringgit ($2.69 billion), the project manager
said on Tuesday.
The mass railway project is Malaysia's biggest
infrastructure job, attracting bids for the tunneling portion of
the works from firms such as China Railway Construction
, Sinohydro Group, Hyundai
and Japan's Taisei Corp.
"The final evaluation showed that MMC-Gamuda joint venture
was the best evaluated tenderer that offered the technical
criteria and the best bid which was 3.4 per cent lower than the
second lowest offer," project manager Mass Rapid Transit Corp
(MRT Corp) said in a statement on Tuesday.
MMC Corp shares rose 3.93 percent while Gamuda increased
2.76 percent as at 3.40pm (0740 GMT), outperforming the
Malaysian benchmark stock index at 0.17 percent rise.
($1 = 3.0530 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage)