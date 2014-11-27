KUALA LUMPUR Nov 27 Malaysian builder MMC Corp
Bhd said on Thursday it will list its power unit
Malakoff Bhd IPO-MALB.KL in a deal bankers expect to raise
more than $1 billion dollars.
The IPO, for up to 30.4 percent of Malakoff's capital, was
deferred earlier this year and approval from the Securities
Commission lapsed as a result.
MMC, controlled by reclusive Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar
Al-Bukhary, will resubmit the application within one month and
expects the deal to be completed by second quarter of 2015,
according to a local stock exchange filing.
"The proposed listing will further support the Malakoff
Group's expansion, as it will provide the Malakoff Group with
enhanced visibility, increased brand awareness and a platform
for the Malakoff Group to further develop its brand equity," MMC
said in notes accompanying a local stock exchange filing.
In addition to funding Malakoff's growth, the proceeds of
the listing will be used to cut MMC's borrowings and improve its
capital structure, according to the notes.
The listing of Malakoff, Malaysia's largest independent
power producer, was delayed earlier this year while the company
was waiting for one of its power plants to become fully
operational.
The issue will comprise 1.52 billion shares, of which 84
percent will be allocated for institutional investors and the
balance for retail, according to the notes.
MMC took Malakoff private in a 2006 deal, which valued the
company at about $2.6 billion.
Maybank Investment Bank has been appointed as
the principal adviser to MMC for the deal.
