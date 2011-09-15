* Two automakers discussing joint production of engines in Malaysia

* Could also share technology for electric vehicles

* M'bishi, Proton first formed partnership in Dec 2008 (Adds statement from Mitusbishi Motors)

TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) said on Thursday that it is talking to Malaysia's top car maker, Proton , about expanding their partnership.

The two are discussing jointly producing engines in Malaysia as well as exchanging technology on electric vehicles. Proton may also make cars under the Mitsubishi Motors brand.

Proton, Malaysia's national car maker, currently manufactures "Proton Inspira" four-door sedan models based on Mitsubishi Motors' Lancer after they formed a partnership in December 2008.

"We aim to expand our business in the ASEAN region through these new projects while this will help Proton increase its product line-up and help it better utilise production facilities," the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

Mitsubishi Motors stock closed up 2 percent at 101 yen ahead of the announcement. Proton shares were trading flat at 2.8 Malaysian ringgit. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)