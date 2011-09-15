Reckitt Benckiser to buy Mead Johnson
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) said on Thursday it is in talks with Malaysia's top car maker Proton about expanding their partnership.
MMC said that the two are discussing jointly producing engines in Malaysia as well as exchanging technology on electric vehicles. Proton may also make cars under the MMC brand, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.