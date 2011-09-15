TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) said on Thursday it is in talks with Malaysia's top car maker Proton about expanding their partnership.

MMC said that the two are discussing jointly producing engines in Malaysia as well as exchanging technology on electric vehicles. Proton may also make cars under the MMC brand, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)