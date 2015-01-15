SYDNEY Jan 15 Australia's Century mine, one of
the world's biggest sources of zinc, will see production decline
by up to 31 percent in 2015, its final year of operation, owner
MMG Ltd said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley forecasts about an 8 percent rise in zinc
prices this year as a drop in supply from Century and other
ageing mines leads to supply deficits through at least 2018.
In the first nine months of 2014, the global refined zinc
market recorded a 309,000-tonne deficit, according to the most
recent data from industry tracker International Lead and Zinc
Study Group, five times the 60,000-tonne deficit of 2013.
MMG, the Hong Kong-listed arm of China's state-owned
Minmetals Corp, has set production guidance at 320,000-370,000
tonnes of zinc in concentrate in 2015, down 21 percent to 31
percent from 465,696 tonnes in 2014.
Canada's big Brunswick and Perseverance mines have already
closed, eliminating a combined 335,000 tonnes of zinc, while
ageing mines in Europe and Africa are also close to depletion.
MMG Managing Director Andrew Michelmore said plans were
underway to use some of the massive infrastructure developed to
support the Century mine over the past two decades for
additional zinc mining it hopes to conduct in the state of
Queensland.
"As we prepare for the end of open pit zinc production at
Century this year, we continue to study future options to use
the operation's infrastructure as part of the wider Queensland
operations strategy," Michelmore said in releasing MMG's fourth
quarter operations report.
MMG's Dugald River deposit in Queensland is being assessed
for future development, but at best will only partially replace
lost output from the Century mine.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)