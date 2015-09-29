LIMA, Sept 28 At least one person was killed and
13 wounded in clashes between police and protesters demanding
that MMG Ltd revise part of its $7.4 billion Las
Bambas copper project and hire more locals, authorities said on
Monday.
The unrest in the Andean town of Challhuahuacho comes as MMG
has been wrapping up construction of the massive mine, which is
expected to add 400,000 tonnes of copper annually to global
supply.
A man taking part in demonstrations died from a bullet wound
when clashes erupted, said Uriel Condori, a councilor with the
government of Challhuahuacho in the southern region of Apurimac.
Local protesters oppose a change to the mine's environmental
plan that they say would process more mineral concentrates
locally instead being piped to another town - threatening the
environment, Condori said.
Locals are also upset with the drop in employment since
construction projects linked to the mine have ended, Condori and
Interior Minister Jose Luis Perez said.
Perez said 1,400 police officers had been sent to the region
ahead of protests that started Friday.
President Ollanta Humala said that violence erupted when
protesters tried to break into the mine's facilities. He said
members of his cabinet were in talks with local authorities in
Apurimac.
"The state has not abandoned the people of Challhuahuacho,"
Humala told reporters on the sidelines of a televised event. "We
regret this situation and the loss of life."
MMG representatives did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. The company said last week that it expected
commercial production to start in May or June and that relations
with local communities were largely positive.
Peru, expected to nearly double its copper output in coming
years, is rife with conflicts over mining. Many towns near big
projects fear pollution or want to see more benefits for locals.
Earlier this year, violent protests derailed Southern Copper
Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper project just as
construction was about to start.
Condori said that protesters in Challhuahuacho are not
calling for Las Bambas to be canceled.
