KUALA LUMPUR Nov 17 Malaysia's Marine and
Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd said that its net
profit for the quarter ended Sept 30 rose 2.8 percent to 80.2
million ringgit ($25.5 million) versus 77.7 million ringgit in
the same period last year.
The company said the higher profits were due to improved
performance from both its engineering as well as construction
and marine repair and conversion segments.
"The Engineering and Construction segment is expected to
perform favourably through successful execution of
projects-in-hand and recently secured contracts," the company
said in a statement.
($1 = 3.151 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)