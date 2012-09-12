UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 MMI Holdings Ltd : * Says FY core headline earnings increased by 12 percent to R2,955 million * Says final ordinary dividend up 10 percent to 69 cents per share * Says special dividend of 65 cents per share
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts