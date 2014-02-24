BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank FY 2016 net result swings to loss of 42.3 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Wednesday that its FY 2016 net interest income was 1.32 billion zlotys ($328.58 million) versus 1.20 billion zlotys a year ago
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South African financial services group MMI Holdings said on Monday it will buy a majority stake in Kenyan insurer Cannon Assurance for $27 million, to increase its presence in east Africa's top economy.
The 300 million rand ($27.4 million) deal gives South Africa's third-largest life insurer access to Cannon's short-term insurance and asset management products.
MMI Holdings operates in 12 countries outside of South Africa including Botswana, Ghana and Nigeria. It already has a presence in Kenya through its Metropolitan Kenya unit.
South African companies are increasingly looking to buy up firms on the fast-growing continent to offset slower expansion at home.
Shares of MMI fell 0.6 percent to 22.56 rand at 1255GMT. ($1 = 10.9455 South African rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Dolan)
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 16 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771,452 Feb 24 3,556,147 120,730,440 -117,174,293