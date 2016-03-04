JOHANNESBURG, March 4 South Africa's No.3
insurer MMI Holdings could exit some markets elsewhere
in Africa, its spokeswoman said on Friday, the latest company to
scale back on the continent once at the heart of executives'
expansion plans.
"Given the current economic environment, we are reviewing
our presence in certain smaller African markets and depending on
the outcome of the review we might exit them," said MMI
Holdings' spokesman Lerato Mametse.
Mametse declined to name the countries in which MMI has
launched a review.
MMI, which sells funeral, health and retirement insurance in
several African countries that include Namibia, Botswana and
Swaziland, reported a 9 percent drop in half-year earnings on
Thursday claims jumped.
Africa's growth prospects were dealt a blow in mid 2014 when
its export mainstays oil and other commodities fell, partly due
to a slowdown in leading consumer China.
Earlier this week, Barclays Plc announced plans to partially
sell down its 62.3 percent stake in its Johannesburg-based
subsidiary, which has operations in 13 other countries on the
continent.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)