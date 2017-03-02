JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's insurer MMI Holdings reported a 5 percent decline in half-year earnings due to weak investment markets and lower health administration revenues, the company said on Thursday.

* MMI, which sells life and short term insurance, said diluted core headline earnings for the six months to end December came in at 99.6 cents from 104.7 cents in 2015.

* "Diluted core headline earnings decreased mainly due to lower morbidity profits, lower health administration revenues, and weak growth in asset-based fee income as a result of weak investment markets," MMI said in a statement.

* MMI declared an interim dividend of 65 cents per share

