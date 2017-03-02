UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's insurer MMI Holdings reported a 5 percent decline in half-year earnings due to weak investment markets and lower health administration revenues, the company said on Thursday.
* MMI, which sells life and short term insurance, said diluted core headline earnings for the six months to end December came in at 99.6 cents from 104.7 cents in 2015.
* "Diluted core headline earnings decreased mainly due to lower morbidity profits, lower health administration revenues, and weak growth in asset-based fee income as a result of weak investment markets," MMI said in a statement.
* MMI declared an interim dividend of 65 cents per share
* ($1 = 13.0027 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.