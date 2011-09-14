* Core headline EPS 163 cents vs 134 cents

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 - South African insurer MMI Holdings reported a 22 percent rise in full-year earnings on Wednesday, boosted by new business volume but warned future expansion would remain dependant economic growth.

MMI, born from the merger of Metropolitan and Momentum, said core headline earnings per share totalled 163 cents in the year to end-June compared with 134 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the primary profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

The company, whose business include insurance and asset management, new business volume on an annual premium equivalent basis was 12 percent higher, driven by savings and investment products.

MMI declared a total 105 cents dividend per share, from 63 cents a year earlier.

South Africa's insurers are mounting a gradual recovery after being hit hard in recent years by the economic downturn, when fewer customers bought investment products and existing clients allowed policies to lapse.

Africa's biggest economy emerged from a recession in 2009, but nagging unemployment and debt have crimped consumer demand and weighed on household earnings.

MMI's Metropolitan International operates in 12 countries outside South Africa offering both health and life insurance.

MMI shares, which were listed in December 2010, have gained nearly 1 percent so far this year, compared with a 6.5 percent drop in Johannesburg's broadbased All-Share Index . (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)