JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South African financial
services group MMI Holdings Ltd is to buy a local stock
brokerage house from Botswana's Imara Holdings to
increase its exposure to wealthier investors, it said on Monday.
The 120 million rand ($10.38 million) cash purchase of Imara
SP Reid would also cut costs incurred by MMI's asset management
arm on external brokers.
The number of multi-millionaires in Africa is expected to
grow by more than 50 percent in the next 10 years, faster than
anywhere else in the world, according to a recent estimate by
consultancy Frank Knight.
The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.
($1 = 11.5653 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)