By Leela Parker Deo
| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Middle market lenders and
investors are wary of aggressive terms and loosening structures
even as spreads on leveraged loans to U.S. middle market
companies remain stable heading into the fourth quarter.
Given the middle market's relative insulation from global
volatility and broader market swings, price guidance on the
latest crop of middle market loans is squarely in the
425bp-475bp over Libor range.
If investors are comfortable with where spreads are
clearing, they are less keen about weakening terms and
structures, which are a function of the highly competitive
middle market landscape and modest dealflow.
While one investor said there is a fair amount of dealflow,
he had expected to see more leveraged buyout activity by the end
of September, and although the fourth quarter is expected to
produce enough activity to keep investors busy, they will be
paying particular attention to how deals are structured.
"Pricing is stable, flow is stable, and leverage is stable
at a slightly higher level, but structures and terms will
erode," said the investor.
Another investor said borrowers and sponsors are looking to
secure as much flexibility as possible - accordion features are
fairly loose, providing the ability to re-up and re-lever
through the accordion option. Likewise, covenant-lite deals are
surfacing again in the middle market, which has typically been
more disciplined on requiring covenants.
Jefferies is leading a pair of covenant-lite transactions -
a deal for Novetta Solutions, as well as a US$425m covenant-lite
credit backing IT systems performance monitoring company Idera
Inc's acquisition of Embarcadero Technologies.
After tumbling in 1Q15 to a meager US$630m compared to a
whopping US$6.06bn in the year earlier period, middle market
covenant-lite volume climbed to US$3.01bn in 2Q15 and stands at
US$2.96bn so far in 3Q15, including completed deals and those in
the pipeline, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. By
comparison, middle market covenant-lite volume was US$5.31bn in
2Q14 and US$4.31bn in 3Q14.
STABLE PRICING
Upward pressure on spreads stemming from wider volatility
has been offset by the downward pressure created by both the
continued supply-demand imbalance and the competitive dynamics
that have characterized the middle market for so much of 2015.
"The market for traditional senior secured, first-lien
middle market loans is solidly in the Libor plus 425-475 range,"
said one middle market investor, noting that 425bp over Libor is
pretty much the floor.
The average middle market first-lien term loan yield,
assuming a three-year term to repayment, is 5.96% so far in
September, up marginally from 5.85% in August but tighter than
the 6.4% recorded in July.
By comparison, yields in the large corporate market
increased more steeply as broader market volatility contributed
to some caution from institutional loan buyers.
The average yield on first-lien large corporate term loans
is at 5.55% so far in September, up from 5.11% in August. At
these levels, the middle market premium has tightened to 41bp in
September from 74bp in August.
AUTUMN CROP
The first-lien portion of Novetta's covenant-lite US$325m
acquisition credit facility is guided at 450bp over Libor with a
1% floor, offered at a 99 original issue discount. The
second-lien tranche is guided at 850bp over Libor, also with a
1% floor and 99 discount. Proceeds fund the company's sale to
alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group from financial
sponsor Arlington Capital. Jefferies and Societe Generale lead
the deal.
Similarly, Universal Fiber Networks, a manufacturer of
solution-dyed and natural synthetic fibers, is marketing a
US$165m first-lien term loan B at 475-500bp over Libor with a 1%
Libor floor and 99 issue price, while the US$40m second-lien
term loan is guided at 850-875bp, with a 1 percent floor and 99
issue price. BNP is arranging the financing, which funds the
company's secondary buyout by H.I.G. Capital from Sterling
Group.
Meanwhile, a US$510m dividend recapitalization loan for
travel company Apple Leisure Group is also guided at 475-500bp
for the US$330m first-lien term loan and 875-900bp for the
US$130m second-lien term loan. The discounts are set at 99 and
98.5, respectively. The deal is led by Jefferies, along with
Credit Suisse and Nomura.
(Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)