MOSCOW Dec 2 A court order freezing Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works'(MMK) Australian assets will not derail its first big attempt at a global mining acquisition, the company said on Friday.

Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, and, until recently, the most heavily focused on the domestic market, MMK announced last week a $538 million takeover of iron ore miner Flinders Mines in a move to hedge the high cost of raw materials.

However, a court froze MMK's Australian assets late last month as part of a dispute over iron ore supplies with ENRC , leading to speculation it might not be able to complete the agreed deal with Flinders.

"MMK is of the view that the freezing orders will not impact on MMK's operations or liquidity or its ability to complete the obligations undertaken by it ... with regards to acquisition of 100 percent shares of Flinders Mines Limited," an MMK spokeswoman said in a statement.

The freeze order, issued by a federal court in Sydney at ENRC's request, says MMK must keep at least $857 million Australian dollars in the country and freezes its 4.9 percent stake in iron ore miner Fortescue.

Pricing issues have led to a dispute between Russian steelmaker MMK and Kazakh miner ENRC over the amount of iron ore the steelmaker will take in the fourth quarter this year.

MMK has contracted 1 million tonnes of iron ore per month from ENRC during 2011 but it has indicated it will take a maximum of 700,000 tonnes per month in the fourth quarter, ENRC said in a statement earlier this month.

MMK and ENRC are expected to reach an amicable settlement to avoid further legal proceedings, said Renaissance Capital analyst Vasily Kuligin in a research note published on Friday.

Kuligin said that MMK could consider divesting the Fortescue stake to finance the Flinders deal. A 5 percent Fortescue stake is worth about $768 million according to Reuters data.

Analysts at VTB Capital said they were not "overly concerned" about the effect of the court order, since the Fortescue stake is accounted for as an equity investment in MMK's financials and does not pose any tangible risks to the company's operational activities.

"The long-term nature of the partnership points to a resolution being beneficial for both parties, although this might come at cost for one of them," said VTB. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Alfred Kueppers; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)