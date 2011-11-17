LONDON Nov 17 Pricing issues have led to a dispute between Russian steelmaker Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) and Kazakh miner ENRC over the amount of iron ore the steelmaker will take in the fourth quarter this year, sources said.

"MMK decided to cut the volume of iron ore purchased from ENRC due to a disagreement on pricing," a market source close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

MMK, Russia's third-largest steel maker, signed a contract that obliges it to take 1 million tonnes of iron ore per month from ENRC during 2011 but it has indicated it will take a maximum of 700,000 tonnes per month in the fourth quarter, ENRC said in a statement last week.

"The fact that MMK is taking less iron ore is not directly related to MMK own production cuts," ENRC chief commercial officer Jim Cochrane said, declining to specify whether a pricing issue was at the root of the disagreement.

MMK also declined to comment.

"Since prices of iron ore, in all evidence, tend to slope down both domestically and globally in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, MMK would be much better off buying raw materials from alternative sources," a second source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"In the meantime, MMK, being bound by contractual terms with ENRC, suggested that the contractual terms be modified based on the current market trends. ENRC demonstrated no flexibility which would be quite logical to expect from a long-term partner."

ENRC expects compensation for any negative economic effect as a result of the breach of contract, it said in its statement. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Anthony Barker)