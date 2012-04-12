(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron &
Steel Works said on Thursday that a Urals court will
hear a shareholder lawsuit seeking to block its purchase of
Australia's Flinders Mines after it denied a motion
brought by the steelmaker.
The Russian steel company, also known as MMK, had sought to
discharge an injunction that prevents it from continuing with
its plan to acquire the Australian iron miner for $591 million.
Minority shareholder Elena Egorova initiated the case
because she believes purchasing Flinders will create financial
and operational risks.
The preliminary hearing of the lawsuit is scheduled for
April 25.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)