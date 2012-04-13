(repeats for technical reasons)
MOSCOW, April 13 Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron &
Steel Works said on Friday that it has appealed a
Urals court decision blocking its purchase of Australia's
Flinders Miners ahead of a shareholder lawsuit on the
matter.
On Thursday, a court in Chelyabinsk, Russia refused to
overturn an injunction blocking the transaction before it hears
a lawsuit brought by minority shareholder Elena Egorova.
Egorova opposes the deal because she believes purchasing
Flinders will create financial and operational risks for MMK.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)