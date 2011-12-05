* Sees steel prices and demand up in H1 2012
* Sees Russian consumption 8-10 pct higher
* Q3 net loss of $205 mln, hit by FX moves
* Shares fall 1.2 percent
MOSCOW, Dec 5 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel
Works, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, expects
global steel prices and demand to rise next year, with Russian
consumption growing on construction and manufacturing spend.
"We expect positive momentum to recover in H1 2012 with
respect to both demand and steel prices," MMK said on Monday as
it reported third-quarter results.
"Overall Russian steel consumption in 2012 is expected to
grow 8-10 percent, mostly driven by the auto manufacturing,
machine-building and construction sectors," it said.
MMK, which last month agreed a deal to buy Australian iron
ore developer Flinders Mines for $538 million, posted a
third-quarter net loss of $205 million, mainly due to a foreign
exchange hit of $252 million after the rouble slid against the
dollar.
Third-quarter revenue was up 1 percent quarter-on-quarter at
$2.43 billion.
"The results are disappointing. The foreign exchange loss is
a big factor, but not the only one. Revenue growth was
disappointing as well," said Iryna Trygub-Kainz, a steel analyst
at Raiffeisen bank.
Shares in the company were down 1.2 percent at 0840 GMT.
A company spokesman said MMK's operating costs were in
roubles and while it sold 70 percent of its output in Russia,
its obligation to report results in dollars meant it had to take
the currency hit.
MMK said excluding that factor third-quarter profit would
have been $59 million, above market expectations of $40 million.
Russian steelmakers have benefited from low-cost domestic
mills amid worsening economic conditions this year.
MMK ships about 10-15 percent of its exports to the
crisis-hit euro zone.
The company's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $350 million, below
a forecast of $356 million.
(Reporting by John Bowker and Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Megan
Davies and Mark Potter)