* CEO says MMK won't exceed debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5
* MMK in talks with banks on $600 mln credit facility
* To cut 2012 capex to $700 mln from $1.2 bln last year
By Alfred Kueppers
MAGNITOGORSK, Russia, March 21 Magnitogorsk Iron
& Steel Works, Russia's third largest steelmaker, is
in talks with lenders to obtain a $600 million credit facility
which Chief Executive Boris Dubrovsky said would keep the firm
within its agreed debt limits.
"We will not violate our covenant agreements," Dubrovsky
told journalists in his office at the company's headquarters in
Magnitogorsk, Russia's largest single-site steel mill.
The steelmaker has agreed with lenders to keep its debt to
EBITDA ratio below 3.5, and the chief executive said the ratio
was "a bit above" 3.0 at the end of last year.
MMK needs funds to cover the A$554 million ($591 million)
acquisition of iron ore explorer Flinders Mines
announced last year.
It also expects to invest $1.25 billion in the project by
2015, when it plans to produce 15 million tonnes of iron ore at
the mine.
However, in 2012, Dubrovsky expects MMK's capital
expenditure to decline to $700 million from $1.2 billion last
year.
MILL 5000
Analysts have expressed growing concerns about the company's
debt level, which could spell trouble if steel markets weaken
later this year.
The company, also known as MMK, has invested heavily to
increase value-added output in recent years, spending $1.5
billion on the Mill 5000 thick plate mill and the same amount on
the Mill 2000 automotive steel mill in Magnitogorsk.
It has also spent $2.1 billion on a Turkish plant for
hot-rolled coil (HRC) and other products.
"It looks like quite a leveraged company," Renaissance
Capital analyst Boris Krasnojenov told Reuters earlier this
week.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, could
reduce its debt by selling part of its MMK Metalurji Turkish
operations.
Dubrovsky confirmed that MMK would consider selling a 49
percent stake provided the plant is running at its full capacity
and a decent offer is in place. Three parties have expressed
interest in buying, Dubrovsky added.
"We are listening but we haven't sold anything," the 53-year
old chief executive said. "As always, if there is a good offer
we will examine it."
The Flinders acquisition also means that developing the
Prioskolsky iron ore deposit in Russia, which has enough
reserves to cover MMK's requirements for more than 60 years, is
no longer urgent.
"Today, Flinders will be the priority," he said.
STEEL DEMAND
MMK's thick plate Mill 5000, which operated at less than 50
percent capacity in the third and fourth quarters of last year,
is now at full speed, thanks to strong demand from
large-diameter pipe manufacturers that sell to energy companies.
Dubrovsky said he does not expect a repeat of last year's
production cut-backs because MMK has made changes in order to
compete effectively against imports.
"We are trying to give (reliable) service and satisfactory
quality...and we are fully certified," he said.
However, gaining certification from the major foreign
automakers with plants in Russia for steel from the Mill 2000
remains a challenge.
"I expect it will take place this year," Dubrovsky said.
Western carmakers are increasing their manufacturing
capacity in Russia's booming auto market, and local steel
players such as MMK and Severstal are eager to supply
them.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker and David
Cowell)