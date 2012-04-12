* Preliminary hearing set for April 25 in Chelyabinsk, Russia

* Minority shareholder says Flinders purchase creates risks

* MMK says shareholder actions are unfounded

* Analyst says deal could fall through (Adds shares price, analyst comment, background)

MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said on Thursday a Urals court will hear a shareholder lawsuit seeking to block its purchase of Australia's Flinders Mines, raising the risk that the deal could fall through.

The Russian steel company, also known as MMK, had sought to overturn an injunction that prevents it from continuing with its plan to acquire the Australian iron miner for $591 million.

MMK, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, announced plans to buy Flinders in November as part of its strategy to secure promising sources of iron ore to lock in supplies and hedge against rising prices.

Minority shareholder Elena Egorova initiated the case to block the deal because she believes purchasing Flinders will create financial and operational risks for MMK.

Dmitry Smolin, an analyst at Moscow's Uralsib bank, said on Thursday the deal could now fall through.

"Given the unexpected delay, it is highly likely that the deal between MMK and FMS could be broken," he wrote in an email. "We note that the breaking-up fees are immaterial in the deal: $2.75 mln for MMK and $5.5 mln for Flinders Mines."

MMK expects to invest $1.25 billion in Finders' iron ore mine in the Pilbara belt of western Australia by 2015, when it plans to produce 15 million tonnes of ore. The project has a 20-year life.

The steelmaker said the preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 25 in Chelyabinsk, Russia and that it still believes Egorova's objections are unfounded.

At 1048 GMT, MMK shares were trading off 0.8 percent at 13.14 roubles.

Flinders shares, which have lost about a quarter of their value since the legal dispute began, closed down 2.2 percent at A$0.22 in Sydney. MMK's offer for the company is equal to A$0.30 per share. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Erica Billingham)