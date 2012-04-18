Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
MOSCOW, April 18 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia's third-largest steelmaker, expects its first quarter financial result to be similar to its fourth quarter figures, its deputy CEO for finance and economics said on Wednesday.
"The Q1 result should be in line with the previous quarter's result," Alexander Andrianov told analysts during a conference call.
He did not provide any further details.
Earlier the company said it swung to a fourth quarter net loss of $67 million, as a weak steel market and foreign exchange losses weighed. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)