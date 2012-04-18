* MMK Q4 net loss $67 mln, poll forecast net loss $87 mln

MOSCOW, April 18 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works , Russia's third-largest steelmaker, swung to a fourth quarter net loss of $67 million, as a weak steel market and foreign exchange losses weighed, its results showed on Wednesday.

Despite slipping into the red, the company's bottom line beat market expectations.

Analysts had expected the steel firm, also known as MMK, to post a fourth quarter net loss of $87 million, compared to a year-earlier net profit of $42 million.

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, are suffering from weak prices and the effect of the strong rouble, which hurts the export-oriented sector.

Several Russian steel producers missed expectations in the final quarter of 2011, including top producer Evraz and number four Novolipetsk Steel.

MMK also said fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $203 million, below the $229 million poll forecast.

Revenue in the period totalled $2.24 billion, in line with the poll forecast. MMK also said steel prices have risen by about 5-6 percent since the start of the year.

At 0618 GMT, MMK's shares were up 0.6 percent at 13.00 roubles in Moscow, underperforming the overall MICEX index , which was up 0.7 percent. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)