March 20 Medical transcription company M*Modal filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday as the firm owned by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's private-equity arm seeks to reduce debt.

M*Modal, which was taken private by One Equity Partners in a $1.1 billion all-cash deal in 2012, listed assets and liabilities in the $500 million to $1 billion range in its bankruptcy petition.

"The acquisition was financed with a capital structure aligned with a specific set of assumptions that are no longer relevant. As a result, there is a need to restructure the company's balance sheet to better align with changing market dynamics and refinements to our strategy," Duncan James, M*Modal's chief executive said in a statement.

M*Modal said it is in "constructive discussions" with its lenders and bondholders regarding the terms of a consensual financial restructuring plan.

The company said it expects cash on hand, combined with funds generated from ongoing operations, to provide sufficient liquidity to continue operating through the restructuring process.

