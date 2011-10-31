HONG KONG Oct 31 Africa-focused copper miner
Anvil Mining Ltd said that Minmetals Resources
Ltd's (MMR) $1.3 billion takeover offer may not be
completed if Anvil fails to agree with its partner Gécamines on
contractual arrangements.
State-owned Congo miner La Générale des Carrières et des
Mines Sarl (Gécamines) told Anvil that the completion of
Minmetal's takeover of Anvil would result in a review of the
financial terms of the lease agreement for the Kinsevere
Project, but Anvil said it did not agree with Gecamines.
Anvil and its advisors would continue to discuss the matter
with Gécamines and Minmetals, it said in a statement on Monday.
"However, in the absence of a solution that does not result
in any material amendments to the contractual agreements with
Gécamines, there is a risk that MMR and the offeror may not
complete the Offer," Anvil said.
Minmetals also said it was a condition of the offer that the
Gecamines issues described in the Anvil statement be resolved on
terms satisfactory to Minmetals.
Trading in the company's shares was expected to resume on
Tuesday morning after being suspended on Monday pending the
announcement.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)