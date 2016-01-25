Jan 25 MMS, a family-owned U.S. medical supplies distributor, is seeking to divest its acute care division, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

MMS is working with an investment bank on an auction for the assets, which generate annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $60 million, the people said on Monday. Medical devices companies and private equity firms could be potential buyers, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. MMS representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The potential divestiture comes on the heels of an announcement last month of a three-way merger between MMS and peers Kreisers Inc and Seneca Medical.

That deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016 and would create a company, called Concordance Healthcare, with $1.1 billion in annual sales.

Earth City, Missouri-based MMS controls a medical supply distribution network reaching a variety of healthcare providers primarily in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Frances Kerry)