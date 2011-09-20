LONDON, Sept 20 The Minor Metals Trade
Association said on Tuesday it has asked its members if they
were happy with its criteria requiring warehousing companies to
be neutral and not owned or associated with any trading company.
"All warehousing companies that want to be approved by the
MMTA must conform to the following: The Company shall be
neutral, not owned or associated with any Trading Company," the
MMTA said in a release.
"This clause differentiates your association from those
associations and exchanges who are prepared to accept the
'Chinese Walls' criteria separating the warehouse business from
the trading business."
The issue of warehouse independence has received widespread
publicity recently as previously independent warehouse companies
have been bought by banks and trading companies.
"At our most recent committee meeting ... It was decided
that we must canvass the opinion of our membership to understand
whether members are happy with the current warehouse criteria or
whether, in a world where warehouses are being bought and indeed
are buying trading companies, we should re-address this issue,"
the MMTA said.
Detroit-based Metro was acquired by Goldman in February
2010, while commodities trading firm Trafigura nabbed UK-based
NEMS in March 2010, and Swiss-based group Glencore International
acquired the metals warehousing unit of
Italy's Pacorini in September 2010.
Henry Bath, a warehousing firm and founding member of the
London Metal Exchange in 1877, has been owned for about 40 years
by traders or banks including Metallgesellschaft in the 1980s
and failed U.S. energy trader Enron at the turn of the century.
It now comes under the umbrella of JP Morgan .
