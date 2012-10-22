UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA to 46.41 percent, the Rio de Janeiro-based mining company said in a statement on Monday.
Batista bought 31.3 million shares in the company through direct and indirect purchases on the Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders