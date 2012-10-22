* Batista raises MMX stake by about 3 pct

* Billionaire seeks to boost confidence in MMX

* MMX to get new $444.4 mln BNDES port loan -source (Adds information on new BNDES loan for MMX, port background, updates prices)

By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 22 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista raised his stake in iron ore producer MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA to 46.41 percent in an effort to bolster confidence in the stock as raw materials prices fall, the company said on Monday.

Batista, MMX's controlling shareholder, bought 31.3 million common shares, or about 3 percent of the company's stock, through direct and indirect purchases on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange, a company statement said.

At the average share price for MMX common stock on the BM&FBovespa in the five days ending Friday, the shares bought by Batista were worth about 139 million reais ($68.6 million).

Before the purchase, Batista owned 43 percent of MMX, according to the MMX website. China's Wuhan Iron and Steel Co owned 16 percent and Korea's SK Group owned 14 percent.

The purchase of stock by Batista is a sign he still has faith in the strength of the global iron ore market, MMX said.

In September, iron ore fell to three-year lows. Ore in the Chinese spot market .IO62-CNI=SI has gained since, rising 1.9 percent on Monday from Friday to $117.50 per tonne, according to Steel Intelligence. But it remains 19 percent below the three-year average of $144.91 a tonne.

The MMX stock purchase also showed Batista's willingness to remain exposed to the risk associated with its mining projects in the Serra Azul (Blue Mountain) region of Brazil's Minas Gerais state and the Superporto Sudeste port project near Rio de Janeiro, the company said.

The port and mine projects are several years behind schedule, delaying the start of revenue needed to pay loans taken out to build them.

MMX stock closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday at 4.24 reais, its first gain in three trading sessions. Earlier in the day, it rose as much as 3.8 percent to 4.40 reais.

MMX has lost more than one-third of its value in the past 12 months on concerns the company's failure to complete mine and port facilities on time would hurt sales and profit.

BNDES PORT LOAN

Some of MMX's cash concerns, though, may soon be eased by the release of a 900 million reais ($444.4 million) loan from BNDES, Brazil's state-owned development bank, to finance completion of the port, a source with knowledge of the loan told Reuters.

The loan raises to 1.78 billion reais the amount BNDES has already leant MMX for the Superporto Sudeste project. The total cost for the port is expected to be 2.4 billion reais.

The MMX port is expected to serve as an export center for ore from MMX's mine projects in Serra Azul as well as mines owned by Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA. The steelmaker has a mining partnership with MMX in Serra Azul.

The port, which is expected to ship its first ore in the first half of 2013, will have a capacity to load 50 million tonnes of iron ore a year and has sufficient room to be expanded to 100 million tonnes, or nearly a third of Brazil's current iron ore exports.

($1 = 2.025 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and Jim Marshall)