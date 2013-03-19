* Flagship Serra Azul iron mine not under review
* Company focused on finishing Sudeste sea port
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Brazilian iron ore
miner MMX is reviewing more projects after scrapping
plans last week to open an iron ore mine in Chile, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The company, part of the EBX group controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, is focusing on a project at home in
Brazil and trying to meet a deadline to build its Sudeste
seaport by the end of 2013.
MMX's flagship Serra Azul iron ore project in Brazil, which
is being expanded, is not among the assets being reviewed, CEO
Carlos Gonzalez told investors on a conference call.
MMX said last Thursday it was scrapping plans to open a mine
in the Atacama desert area of northern Chile and would take a
$114 million writedown. The company said changes to conditions
for power supplies and transportation for the project had made
it less attractive.
Gonzalez said on the conference call that the company's
decision was proof of its determination to finish the so-called
Sudeste port in Sepitiba Bay in Rio de Janeiro state by the end
of the year as scheduled.
"Our focus is on delivering the port, on improving our
operational performance," Gonzalez said.
EBX group businesses, which operate in such areas as
logistics, oil production and shipbuilding, have come under
scrutiny as investors worry that the fledgling companies have
stretched themselves too far as delays on key projects mount up.
The companies' shares have broadly slumped over the last
year as a result.
The Sudeste port is of critical importance to MMX as part of
its integrated mine-to-port transport system through which it
will ship iron ore from Serra Azul.
MMX ordinary shares were down 3.1 percent at 3.09 Brazilian
reals ($1.56) on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange after
Gonzalez's comments. The stock has slid from a year ago, when it
traded around 9.50 reais.
Separately, Gonzalez said MMX was looking into buying iron
ore from smaller miners to boost volumes of the mineral flowing
through the Sudeste port.