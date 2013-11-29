BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics appoints Vivian Liu chief operating officer
* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Vivian Liu appointed as chief operating officer and elected Russell Medford to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, the Brazilian iron ore miner controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday that it recorded a third-quarter net loss of 1.21 bln reais.
The loss compares with a 100.6 million real loss in the same period a year earlier.
Feb 28 Target Corp reported a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, highlighting the retailer's struggles in the holiday season.
* HCI Group announces proposed $115 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037