* Asian banks to visit MMX Serra Azul iron ore project

* Serra Azul project estimated to require 4 bln reais

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 Brazil's MMX (MMXM3.SA), the iron ore mining company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said on Thursday it was in talks with Chinese and South Korean development banks to finance its 4-billion-real ($2.3 billion) Serra Azul project.

MMX Chief Executive Guilherme Escalhao said the company is looking to finance 75 percent of Serra Azul's expansion plans, for which it will also open talks with export credit agencies in Europe and with Brazil's BNDES development bank.

The mine currently puts out 7 million tonnes of iron ore a year. Serra Azul's expansion would bring output to 24 million tonnes a year, which would be exported from MMX' Superporto Sudeste port that it plans to build on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

"As partners with South Korea and China, we are eligible to seek financing from the development banks of these countries," Escalhao said. "We've already opened talks and some representatives of these banks will come to Brazil in the coming days to visit the site."

Escalhao said he hoped to secure financing early in 2012 and construction would then begin in the second quarter of next year.

China's Wuhan Iron & Steel (Wisco) (600005.SS) owns 16 percent of MMX, while South Korea's SK Networks (001740.KS) holds 14 percent. They both closed 20-year supply contracts with MMX.

Escalhao said the company was in talks with the China Development Bank [CHDB.UL] and the Export-Import Bank of China. It is also in talks with the Korean Development Bank and Korea Exim. Itau BBA (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N) and WestLB [WDLG.UL] were contracted to assist in the deal.

MMX will seek financing from European banks for equipment produced in Europe that would be used at Serra Azul.

MMX plans to expand iron ore output to 50 million tonnes in the coming years, including from projects in Corumba in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul and in Chile. The Superporto Sudeste has a current capacity to ship 50 million tonnes of ore a year and will be expanded to 100 million tonnes a year.

MMX registered on Thursday a net loss of 243 million reais in the third quarter, due largely to the impact of the strengthening of the dollar against the Brazilian real over the quarter. [ID:nN1E7A61OR]

The company was trading little changed at 6.87 reais a share in late afternoon on the BM&FBovespa exchange. ($1 = 1.76 real) (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)