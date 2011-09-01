* Report by SRK Consulting shows 106 pct jump in resources

* Certification gives MMX 3.1 bln tonnes of ore

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Brazilian mining company MMX, controlled by billionaire magnate Eike Batista, said a certification study showed the firm's iron ore resources stood at 3.1 billion tonnes, more than twice the previous estimate.

MMX ( MMXM3.SA ) said in a statement that SRK Consulting carried out the study at Serra Azul, its principal mine, as well as the Pau de Vinho mine. The new estimate was 106 percent higher than the previous one in March.

Company president Roger Downey said the resources are sufficient for MMX to reach its production target of 46 million tonnes of iron ore per year by 2016. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dale Hudson)