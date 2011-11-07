* Net loss comes as currency drop fanned expenses

* Ore sales soar 20 percent to record 2.11 mln tonnes

* EBITDA tumbled 31 pct y/y, 33 pct sequentially

* Company is controlled by Brazil's richest man Batista

Nov 7 Brazilian mining company MMX (MMXM3.SA), controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, posted a third-quarter net loss after a tumble in the currency drove up financial expenses.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company had a net loss of 243.2 million reais (139 million) in the quarter, compared with profit of 88.5 million a year earlier. MMX had earned net income of 90.9 million reais in the second quarter of 2011.

The numbers come at a moment when investors are concerned over MMX's ability to execute its ambitious expansion plans amid a decline in iron ore prices. Batista, who has deployed billions of dollars into MMX, the largest junior mining company in Brazil, to make it an ore powerhouse, is Brazil's richest man.

Sales of iron ore jumped 20 percent on a year-on-year basis to a record 2.11 million tonnes, the company said in a securities filing. Sales in Brazil's domestic market accounted for 69 percent of those sales, the company added. Sales rose 2 percent from the second quarter.

Production rose a meager 1 percent to 1.91 million tonnes in the quarter from a year earlier. Most of MMXs capacity will only come on stream by 2015 -- at a time when many analysts fear that ore prices could be on a downward trend.

General and administrative expenses more than doubled to 57.31 million reais, while the Brazilian real's 18 percent drop in the quarter triggered a seven-fold rise in financial expenses to 305.78 million reais.

"The performance in these lines of the income statement was impacted by the depreciation of the currency, which led to a higher cost of the company's debt and higher royalty payments to some bondholders," MMX said.

Gross revenue gained 14 percent to 287.9 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, slumped 31 percent to 50.2 million reais from a year earlier.

Compared with the second quarter, EBITDA dropped 33 percent. Iron ore prices, which have fallen about 30 percent since late August, could exert more pressure on the company's results in the quarter, some analysts have said.

Still, "MMX remains confident on the long run ... and wants to reinforce its strategic presence in international markets," the filing said.

MMX operates mines in the Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul states of Brazil, and has bought mine rights in Chile. It is also developing a port in Brazil that will be used for loading cargoes of iron ore.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra Bernal, editing by Bernard Orr)