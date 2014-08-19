RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 Shares in Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista's iron ore miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos
SA fell nearly 6 percent to an all-time low on
Tuesday on a report that the company is going to ask a Brazilian
court for protection from creditors.
Brazilian magazine Veja reported late on Monday that the
company is planning to file for bankruptcy protection by the end
of this month, following in the path of the other companies in
Batista's shrinking EBX empire: oil company Oleo e Gas
Participacoes SA (previously known as OGX) and
shipbuilder group OSX Brasil SA.
The Veja report was published in a column in its online
edition.
Shares in the miner were trading 5.93 percent lower at 1.11
reais.
Contacted by Reuters, a MMX Mineracao spokeswoman said the
company had no comment on the report.
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier e Marta Nogueira; writing by
Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)