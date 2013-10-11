UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Oct 11 The Indonesian stock exchange lifted trading suspensions in the shares of Media Nusantara, Global Mediacom and MNC Investama .
Media Nusantara's shares were up 3.85 percent at 2,700 rupiah. Shares of Global Mediacom and MNC Investama rose more than 1 percent to 1,990 rupiah and 355 rupiah.
Earlier Friday, all three stocks were suspended after a Supreme Court ruling a day earlier in an ownership dispute over television station Televisi Pendidikan Indonesia (TPI), the exchange said.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources