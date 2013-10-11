JAKARTA Oct 11 The Indonesian stock exchange lifted trading suspensions in the shares of Media Nusantara, Global Mediacom and MNC Investama .

Media Nusantara's shares were up 3.85 percent at 2,700 rupiah. Shares of Global Mediacom and MNC Investama rose more than 1 percent to 1,990 rupiah and 355 rupiah.

Earlier Friday, all three stocks were suspended after a Supreme Court ruling a day earlier in an ownership dispute over television station Televisi Pendidikan Indonesia (TPI), the exchange said.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill)