JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesia's MNC Group plans to spend $500 million in investment this year, Chief Executive Hary Tanoesoedibjo told reporters on Friday.

The investment plan includes an acquisition of a publicly listed bank, said Tanoesoedibjo without naming the bank. The bank will be merged with the group's Bank MNC Internasional .

Local media reported in November that MNC has cancelled its plan to acquire Bank Pundi. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Anand Basu)