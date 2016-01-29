BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
JAKARTA Jan 29 Indonesia's MNC Group plans to spend $500 million in investment this year, Chief Executive Hary Tanoesoedibjo told reporters on Friday.
The investment plan includes an acquisition of a publicly listed bank, said Tanoesoedibjo without naming the bank. The bank will be merged with the group's Bank MNC Internasional .
Local media reported in November that MNC has cancelled its plan to acquire Bank Pundi. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)