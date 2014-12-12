Dec 12 MND :

* H1 revenue 19.8 million euros ($24.55 million) vs 16.3 million euros last year

* H1 operating loss 7.1 million euros vs opearting loss of 6.7 million euros last year

* H1 net loss 7.6 million euros vs net loss 4.7 mln euros last year

* Order backlog as of Sept. 30 of 22.9 million euros

* Sees a significant reduction in operating loss and should be able to reach operational profitability in the 2015/2016 financial year

