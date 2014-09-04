Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 4MNI SA :
* Said on Wednesday the company signed a settlement agreement with Orange Polska
* Said Orange Polska has limited its claims to 10.3 million zlotys and declared that this amount will exhaust all the claims between the parties regarding their economic cooperation
* Said MNI and its units, including MNI Centrum Uslug, Dlugie Rozmowy, MNI Mobile, will waive any claims arising or that may arise between the parties preceding the date of the settlement
* Said both parties have decided that the 10.3 million zlotys settlement agreement will be met by transferring to Orange SA the ownership rights for fibre optic cables from MNI's subsidiary, MNI Centrum Uslug
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)