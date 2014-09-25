Dalian commodity exchange cuts near-month iron ore contract fees
SHANGHAI, March 14 The Dalian Commodity Exchange in a trial move will slash transaction fees for near-month iron ore contracts between May and July, it said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 Bure Equity : * Bure Equity sells stake in Moberg Pharma AB * Sells all its 710,000 shares.
DUBAI, March 14 The Qatar Stock Exchange is awaiting the approval of its shareholders to conduct an initial public offer of its own shares, the exchange's chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori told reporters on Tuesday.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.