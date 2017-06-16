Italy - Factors to watch on June 22
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
Mobike is active in over 100 cities globally and supports roughly 25 million rides a day.
It will use the funds to support its global expansion, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Cate Cadell)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy