Sept 30 ExxonMobil will shut its Altona
refinery in Melbourne during October and November for a planned
maintenance turnaround, the firm said on Friday.
The refinery is expected to be shutdown for approximately
six weeks, ExxonMobil Australia subsidiary Mobil Refining
Australia said in a statement.
The refinery produces approximately 12 million litres of
petroleum fuel products per day, supplying half of the state of
Victoria's petroleum fuel needs.
Additional fuel sources had been secured and significant
work has also been carried out at the Mobil Yarraville terminal
to ensure that increased marine shipments of fuel into Melbourne
during the Altona turnaround, the company said.
