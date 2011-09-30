Sept 30 ExxonMobil will shut its Altona refinery in Melbourne during October and November for a planned maintenance turnaround, the firm said on Friday.

The refinery is expected to be shutdown for approximately six weeks, ExxonMobil Australia subsidiary Mobil Refining Australia said in a statement.

The refinery produces approximately 12 million litres of petroleum fuel products per day, supplying half of the state of Victoria's petroleum fuel needs.

Additional fuel sources had been secured and significant work has also been carried out at the Mobil Yarraville terminal to ensure that increased marine shipments of fuel into Melbourne during the Altona turnaround, the company said. (Reporting by Ed Davies in Sydney; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)