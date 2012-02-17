* Apps offer little detail on data collected from users-FTC
* FTC wants stricter privacy policies for apps targeting
kids
* FTC to consider whether enforcement action needed
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Apple Inc, Google Inc
and their vendors must do more to protect children using iPhones
and other mobile devices to read or play games, U.S. trade
regulators said, and warned they may punish software makers that
secretly collect data on kids.
With the "explosive growth" in mobile applications in the
past few years, "many consumer protections, including piracy and
privacy disclosures, have not kept pace" and need to be
monitored, the Federal Trade Commission said in a report
released on Thursday.
Young mobile app users may unknowingly share their phone
number, location and other private details with software
developers and advertisers, the report warned, and parents lack
the information to protect their children properly.
"Right now, it is almost impossible to figure out which apps
collect data and what they do with it," FTC Chairman Jon
Leibowitz said.
With more than 500,000 apps in Apple Inc's App
Store and 380,000 in Google Inc's Android Market,
consumers have topped 28 billion app downloads since the market
launched in 2008 with only about 600 apps, the report said.
About 70 percent of children in households with tablet
computers used these devices, according to fourth-quarter
results from research firm Nielsen.
A survey of apps offered for children from those two largest
mobile storefronts found little information on whether the apps
collect data or not, according to the FTC report, titled "Mobile
Apps for Kids: Current Privacy Disclosures are Disappointing."
The FTC urged app stores, developers and third parties to
beef up their privacy policies and recommended that app
developers provide simple disclosures to parents explaining what
data is collected and how it is used and shared.
The agency recommended that app stores insist on data
collection and sharing information in the same manner they
collect pricing and category data from developers.
Google could not immediately be reached for comment. Apple
had no comment on the report.
The Association for Competitive Technology, which represents
smaller app developers and tech firms, noted that parents,
rather than companies, develop most 99 cent apps for kids to
help them learn, and that many are unaware of existing privacy
regulations.
In a statement, the group said it would work with the FTC to
educate and inform well-intentioned app makers.
MOBILE APP BUSINESS MODEL
Jeff Chester, a privacy advocate, said there was no doubt
that data was being collected because it is intrinsic to
business models in the mobile market.
"The same business practices that we have that threaten
privacy online have been migrated over to mobile," said Chester,
who spearheaded the 1998 passage of the Children's Online
Privacy Protection Act by the U.S. Congress.
The act requires websites and online service operators to
obtain verifiable consent from parents before collecting, using
or disclosing personal information of children.
The FTC said it would continue to review mobile apps
directed at children over the next six months to check for
violations of the law. The agency warned of possible enforcement
actions in the future, including civil penalties of $11,000 per
violation.
Chester said it was time for Congress to step in and tame
"these wild west mobile data collection practices."
Data collection on the Internet allows advertisers to target
users in a demographic or who are more likely to buy their
product. These ads often subsidize Web content, but U.S.
regulators have accused Internet companies of compromising user
privacy to attract advertisers and increase revenue.
The FTC in September proposed updating its Children's Online
Privacy Protection Rule that gives parents a say over what
information websites and other online providers can collect
about children under the age of 13.
The proposed changes would make clear that such protections
extend to mobile devices.
The report can be found here
(Editing by Richard Chang)