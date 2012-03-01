CAIRO, March 1 The number of mobile phone
subscriptions in Egypt rose 18 percent to 83.43 million last
year, shrugging off an economic crisis sparked by the overthrow
of President Hosni Mubarak, government figures showed on
Thursday.
In December 2010, Egypt's three mobile operators -- Etisalat
Egypt, Mobinil and the Egyptian unit of
Vodafone -- had 70.66 million subscriptions.
Vodafone and Mobinil -- controlled by Egypt's Sawiris family
and France Telecom -- have been competing fiercely for
market leadership.
Subscriptions now roughly equal the country's population and
the companies are seeking to maintain revenue growth by
encouraging customers to use more data services. Egypt is the
Arab world's most populous country, with more than 80 million
people.
(Reporting by Mohamed Samir; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)