BARCELONA/TAIPEI, Feb 27 Taiwan's HTC Corp
has turned to advanced cameras and music functions for
a new range of phones in a bid to recover from a rapid fall from
grace, but will still find itself in a tough fight in the
challenging and fickle smartphone market.
The world's No. 5 smartphone maker launched the HTC One
series of models at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress on
Sunday, taking the fight to Samsung Electronics and
Apple Inc with fast graphic chips and advanced music
and photography functions.
It's a fight that HTC was losing at the end of last year,
when its sales slumped and investors dumped its shares on
concerns it had lost its edge, and analysts said its new devices
represent a pragmatic choice for a company that lacks the
resources of its deep-pocketed rivals.
"HTC seems to have learned from mistakes it made in 2011,"
said Malik Saadi, Principal Analyst at Informa Telecoms & Media.
"The company aims now to concentrate on what they do best
and have built their brand on: bringing innovation through
design of premium devices rather than spreading efforts across
all segments of the market."
Rapid innovation was the hallmark of HTC's lightning rise
from obscure contract maker to purveyor of must-have gadgets.
Its shares more than tripled in the 14 months to April 2011 and
sales grew fourfold in 1-1/2 years as it rode a wave of
popularity.
But an equally rapid fall from grace at the end of last year
as its phones failed to keep up with Apple and Samsung and it
was forced to issue a profit warning saw its stock become the
worst performer among global smartphone companies in 2011, down
42 percent.
Amid investor fears it would follow Finland's Nokia
in a sharp downward spiral, HTC said earlier this
month that revenue may fall as much as 36 percent for the first
quarter, much worse than analysts expectations.
One user of HTC phones said the fun factor was missing.
"When my contract comes up, I'm thinking of switching to
Samsung's Galaxy Note because it doubles up as a tablet and
looks quite fun to play around with," said Phoebe Leung, a
software business analyst in Hong Kong who has been using HTC
Aria over the past year or so.
Employees felt the sting of the downturn too, with some
saying they felt down by the company for its slide and lack of
enveadour to bring in real innovation.
"It's not as fun working here as I expected," one engineer
told Reuters.
Others said the company had tightened up on bonuses and had
told staff that spending must be controlled, a change from a
previous habit of lavish spending.
Its focus has been on turning around its fortunes, and
senior management has said it will stick to its strategy of
innovation for the high-end market and is confident the new
models will get it back on track.
MUSIC AND PICTURES
The HTC One series consists of three models, the One X, One
S and One V, running the latest version of Google's
Android software. They have fast processors for graphics and
either polycarbonate or metal cases HTC says are harder and more
resilient than standard ones.
The phones feature HTC's ImageSense camera technology that
it says offers photography on a par with traditional digital
cameras, including fast autofocus and low-light shooting. They
also have photo storage and sharing software.
Music features include integrating Internet radio and using
audio technology from Beats Electronics, which HTC bought last
year, for games as well as music.
HTC said 144 mobile operators -- the widest carrier support
for the firm so far -- have agreed to carry HTC One range models
starting from April.
"The products look competitive, but HTC executives will be
looking over their shoulders nervously to see how these new
devices stack up against rival Android smartphones also being
announced at the show," said Ben Wood, head of research at CCS
Insight.
Others note also that most mobile vendors are building their
phones around similar themes, so it is harder to differentiate
models. Companies will need to look to software, innovation,
distribution and building partnerships to stay ahead of the
game.
"HTC's strategy to streamline its branding and to offer
fewer, better-differentiated products is a reaction to both
market forces and engineering necessity," said Tony Cripps,
principal analyst at Ovum.
"Its decision to focus on perfecting core smartphone
functionality around camera and music playback is an extremely
pragmatic one."
HTC immediately faced a challenge from No.1 maker Samsung,
whose mobile chief said ahead of the Barcelona show that it
aimed to nearly double its smartphone sales in 2012 from last
year
Meanwhile Apple is likely to release the next version of its
iPhone this year, and up and coming challengers such as China's
Huawei are also breathing down HTC's neck, with Huawei
releasing what it says is the world's fastest quad-core
smartphone at Barcelona.
"HTC's industrial design is similar to before, there's no
breakthrough, but its hardware is closing the gap with Samsung
and Apple," said Roxy Wong, analyst at Mirae Asset Management in
Hong Kong, noting the new cameras and screens in the phones.
"The new phones will not serve as major turnaround for the
company. If it sells with more attractive prices, it could see a
gain in market share but not profitability."
Wong added that HTC's move to unify its products around a
single brand name, as Samsung does with its Galaxy devices and
Japan's Sony Corp does with Xperia, is a good move
because it would be easier for consumers to remember its phones
and their features.
However, HTC is likely to stick to its "high-end brand"
strategy to offer full user experience. One HTC source with
knowledge of pricing said the new phones will be priced similar
to Samsung's ones with similar specifications.
"HTC phones this year will not be cheap," the source said.
HTC's shares will resume trade on Wednesday, Feb. 29, when
the Taiwan stock exchange reopens following a two-day public
holiday.
They last closed at T$629, well off their peak of T$1,238.10
in April last year, a price that had made Chairwoman Cher Wang
top of Forbes' Taiwan rich list last year.
