LONDON May 14 Nokia, battling to
keep up with Samsung and Apple in the
global phone race, lost almost 5 percentage points of market
share in the first quarter, research company Gartner said on
Tuesday.
Overall global sales figures for mobile phones rose 0.7
percent in the first three months of the year, driven by demand
for smartphones and strong growth in the Asia Pacific region
which helped to offset much weaker sales elsewhere.
Of the different vendors, Samsung took much of the gains,
remaining in the number one position with a market share of 23.6
percent, ahead of Nokia on 14.8 percent and Apple on
9 percent. Nokia had held a 19.7 percent share just a year ago.
Those figures followed a 13 percent rise in sales by
Samsung, a 16 percent increase by Apple, and a 24 percent fall
by Nokia, compared with the same period last year.
So-called "smart feature phones" like those in Nokia's Asha
range have limited smartphone capabilities such as Internet and
email access and touch screens but are cheaper than the likes of
Samsung's high-end Galaxy models or Apple's iPhone.
They are crucial to Nokia's future as it defends its leading
market share in emerging economies such as India and Africa,
while struggling to keep up in the smartphone race.
Worryingly for Nokia, however, Gartner said that overall
sales of the cheaper feature phones were slowing, as consumers
kept hold of their phones for longer.
"Nokia's mobile phone share dropped 4.9 percentage points in
the first quarter of 2013 mainly due to a steep decline in
feature phone sales," said Gartner in its quarterly report on
the industry, which is closely watched for moves among vendors.
"Although Nokia's Windows Phone sales have sequentially
improved, reaching a volume of 5.1 million units, Nokia is yet
to see high growth in the smartphone segment. Nokia's position
in the smartphone market dropped to No. 10 in the first quarter
of 2013, from No. 8 in the fourth quarter of 2012."
Gartner said smartphones accounted for 49.3 percent of sales
of mobile phones globally, up from 44 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2012.
"Feature phones users across the world are either finding
their existing phones good enough or are waiting for smartphones
prices to drop further," said research analyst Anshul Gupta.
"Either way the prospect of longer replacement cycles is
certainly not a good news for both vendors and carriers looking
to move users forward."