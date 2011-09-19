FRANKFURT, Sept 19 British consumers want more information and transparency from mobile broadband operators even though their overall satisfaction with providers has improved slightly from last year, a consumer survey showed on Monday.

"70 percent of those questioned stated that they would like to be notified in real-time about network congestion, while another 71 percent wanted to be notified about large download sizes, which may impact their data usage," the study found.

Almost three quarters said they wanted the option to delay application updates to a time when downloads were free or less expensive, the report also revealed.

"They are saying tell me when's a good time for my download ... and they are willing to pay more when communicated with," said Steven van Zanen, senior vice president of marketing for mobile broadband at mobile data firm Acision, which conducted the survey with market research group YouGov.

Van Zanen said operators had the opportunity to differentiate themselves by offering rates and bundles that targeted individual preferences.

"What 90 percent of consumers are saying (to operators) is 'yes, talk to me'," he said. "Operators give bill-shock warnings and that is about it," Van Zanen said, referring to text messages which alert subscribers that they are about to exceed the limit of their data plan for example.

Managing data capacity amid an explosion of mobile data due to smartphones and other mobile devices is an ongoing issue and operators have just begun to retreat from the flat-rate tariffs they offered to attract consumers in the first place in an effort to ease network strain.

