Oct 9 Mobile Partner SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange says trading of Mobile Partner SA's shares on NewConnect market will be resumed from Oct. 10

* Warsaw Stock Exchange says decision to resume trading of Mobile Partner SA shares was made following publication of company's 2013 financial statement Source text: bit.ly/ZyeKdl Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)