BRIEF-SUESS MicroTec sees Q1 sales and EBIT below pr yr's level
* Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros; sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level
Nov 14 Mobile Partner SA :
* Q3 revenue of 2.5 million zlotys versus 0.2 million zlotys
* Q3 net profit 1.2 million zlotys versus loss 0.2 million zlotys
* Q3 operating profit 1.2 million zlotys versus loss 0.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros; sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
* FY EBITDA 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago