* July mobile subscriptions 224.3 mln, vs June 222.7 mln

* MegaFon holds on to No.2 position, outpacing Vimpelcom

MOSCOW, Aug 30 Russian mobile phone subscriptions rose to 224.3 million in July, equal to 154.5 percent of Russia's population and up from 222.7 million in June, market research group AC&M said on Tuesday.

The total number of mobile phone users increased 1.5 million from June to be up 9.2 million year-on-year.

In Ukraine, the number of valid SIM cards in July was 52.6 million, equal to 115.2 percent of the population and up from 113.8 percent in the previous month.

AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):

July 31 June 30

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 108.81 108.76

of which in Russia 70.82 71.08

Vimpelcom ** 98.80 97.54

of which in Russia 55.93 55.25

MegaFon 59.11 58.32

of which in Russia 58.38 57.61

Tele2 ( TEL2b.ST ) 20.78 20.37

of which in Russia 19.97 19.71

Rostelecom * 12.95 12.90

SMARTS Group* 2.50 2.50

Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.17 2.15

Sky Link* 1.45 1.43

* = All subscribers are in Russia

** Including acquired New Telephone Company.

Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of July 31:

MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others

Russia 31.6 26.0 24.9 17.5

Moscow 37.6 24.6 35.8 2.0

St Petersburg 29.1 32.7 20.1 18.1

Regions 30.6 25.8 23.1 20.5

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

